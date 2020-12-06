Michigan Fans Have 1 Theory With The Jim Harbaugh Rumor

A Jim Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumor surfaced on Sunday morning.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Michigan Wolverines head coach is eyeing a return to the NFL level. Harbaugh coached the San Francisco 49ers before taking the Michigan job.

Harbaugh has reportedly been floating his name for NFL jobs, per the report.

At Michigan, Harbaugh has lasted six years. There’s a growing belief that he won’t be back for a seventh season, perhaps choosing to walk away before they make him run. Per multiple sources, Harbaugh is believed to be eyeing a return to the NFL, as a head coach. Another source said that teams are doing their homework on Harbaugh, who instantly took the 49ers to the NFC Championship and who nearly led the team to a Super Bowl win in his second season with the team.

Michigan fans have a theory on the rumor, though.

Wolverines fans believe that this is the work of Harbaugh’s agent. They don’t believe that there’s significant NFL interest in Harbaugh. But, maybe, if teams see that he’s interested, they could start to do their homework on him. Or, maybe, a Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumor could force Michigan into giving him an extension.

PFT says Jim Harbaugh is eying a potential NFL HC return. That’s agent talk trying to push his client. NFL has no interest in Harbaugh after the horrible job he’s done at Michigan — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) December 6, 2020

Harbaugh is 2-5 on the season at Michigan this year. The Wolverines are scheduled to take on Ohio State next weekend, though that game’s status is up in the air.