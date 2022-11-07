Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Akron Zips ad the Michigan Wolverines on September 14, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan on the game 28-24. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year.

After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter.

Saying, "From my days in Ohio I recall that it can - on occasion - be windy and cold in that state in late November."

Ono's post quickly generated thousands of likes from the Big Blue audience.

"President Santa is [Him]," a fan replied.

"I have no idea how this university functioned for 205 years without Santa Ono," another said.

"He gets it. And I love it," another commented.

"Michigan's President is cooler than yours."

"A man of the people."

"Not sure that the main purpose of university president’s role is to own social media, but here for it!!" another fan tweeted.

Gotta love it.