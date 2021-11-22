Michigan Fans Loving What Cade McNamara Said About Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is endearing himself to the Big Blue faithful with his latest statement.

When asked about the Wolverines big game against Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan’s QB confidently responded.

Cade McNamara: “Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan.” — Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) November 21, 2021

“Games like next week are the reason you come to Michigan,” the junior said.

Both teams go into next week’s massive rivalry showdown at 10-1. With a conference, bragging rights, and a College Football Playoff spot on the line, this shapes up to be great one in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

McNamara has played well for Michigan this season. On the year, the junior behind center has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns to just two picks.

On the other side, Ohio State is riding high off a 56-7 blowout win over Michigan State. The Buckeyes jumped out to a 49-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Freshman QB C.J. Stroud launched an aerial assault on Sparty’s defense. Stroud firmly planted himself in the top-two of the Heisman trophy race with a 432-yard, six TD performance.

It never gets old: Legendary @WXYZDetroit anchor Bill Bonds gave his take on the Michigan / Ohio State game. Stay 'til the end! pic.twitter.com/mCLXkJch9l — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 21, 2021

If Michigan can win Saturday, it’ll go down as coach Jim Harbaugh’s first win over Ohio State since taking over in 2015.

That’s a big “if” though. Harbaugh’s Wolverines certainly have their hands full against one of the most explosive offenses in college football.

We’ll see if McNamara and UM’s offense can answer the call when they take on Ohio State at noon ET on FOX.