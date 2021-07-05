Michigan Fans React To Ohio State’s Recruiting Dominance

Another day, another major recruiting commitment for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes football program.

Less than 24 hours after the Buckeyes landed 247Sports’ No. 1 overall recruit, J.T. Tuimoloau, Day’s program reeled in another major prospect.

Kojo Antwi, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday morning. He joins an Ohio State class that ranks No. 1 in the country, per 247Sports’ team rankings.

Day and the Buckeyes have been absolutely crushing it on the recruiting trail as of late. In fact, four of Ohio State’s 10 highest-rated recruits of all-time have come in the 2020-22 classes.

With the addition of @JT_tuimoloau, 4 of @OhioStateFB's top 10 all-time recruits are from the classes of 2020-22 👀🌰 pic.twitter.com/MACddcnFZq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 4, 2021

Good luck stopping the Buckeyes anytime soon.

Ohio State has already been dominating the Big Ten on the football field, especially in the rivalry against Michigan. The Buckeyes haven’t lost to the Wolverines since 2011.

Michigan fans are starting to get pretty fed up with Ohio State’s recruiting dominance. If you can’t beat the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail, you’re probably not going to beat them on the field.

Michigan boards reacting to the Boooom today. They are sad. pic.twitter.com/8jQI1QqklV — jbook™ (@jbook37) July 4, 2021

Hi @CoachJim4UM Instead of giving Josh Gattis a contract extension this off-season, perhaps you could have relieved him of his duties and offered Brian Hartline $3 million a year? This is free advice. — James T. Yoder (@JamesYoder) July 5, 2021

Michigan has been recruiting OK as of late, as the Wolverines have the country’s No. 13 class for 2021 and the No. 12 class for 2022.

Still, those rankings pale in comparison to what Day and the Buckeyes are doing.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27.