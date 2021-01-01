Michigan’s football program has yet to make an announcement about Jim Harbaugh’s future.

The Wolverines’ head coach is under contract for 2021, but reports have suggested that an extension could be in the works. However, that has yet to happen – at least, it hasn’t happened to our knowledge.

One Michigan football insider believes that Harbaugh will be out.

Wolverines insider Brandon Brown tweeted on New Year’s Eve that he “feels” that Harbaugh is done at Michigan. He thinks we’re heading toward a mutual split between Harbaugh and the Wolverines.

“ It’s now 5 pm on NYE heading to NYD & the weekend, which happens to be wk 17 of the NFL. Still no announcement. I think Harbaugh is done at #Michigan. Just has that feel. I know what others are saying but from what I’ve heard & the vibe, feels over,” the Michigan insider tweeted.

Harbaugh has been at Michigan since the 2015 season. He’s led the Wolverines to some very respectable seasons, but the program has yet to break through to an elite level (or beat Ohio State).

It would not be surprising to see a breakup between the two parties, but where would Michigan turn if Harbaugh is out?

We might find out soon.