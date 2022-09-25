Michigan Football Star J.J. McCarthy Made Special Donation

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines takes off running the football against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. Michigan defeated Wisconsin 38-17. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Since his arrival in Ann Arbor, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been incredibly charitable.

That continued over the weekend when McCarthy used his NIL money to make a $1,000 donation to the Dametrius “Meechie” Walker to assist in his fight against bone cancer.

Walker, a three-star prospect out of Muskegon, Michigan, had offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota and others prior to his diagnosis.

On his GoFundMe page, Walker described his situation:

Hey, my name is Dametrius friends & Family love to call me big meechie I am 18 and also a dad to a wonderful son. I was once a talented Divison 1 Football player but that all ended in November 2020 where I was first Diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma at that point I thought my life was over. Doctors told me I couldn’t ever get back on the field and enjoy my dreams which made me feel alive and worthy of myself. For Two years now I have been battling this bone cancer I got a knee replacement last year and went through 9 Months of chemotherapy but not even a month after I was done with chemo I relapsed. Now it has spread to my lungs and other parts of my body doctors told me they couldn’t do anything for me and that I have a very short amount of time span for me to live my life which is heartbreaking but I’m not giving up ... I started this fundraiser to pay for my expenses to go out of town elsewhere in the world to find the best help at the best hospitals that I can.

Walker and his family were honored during a special ceremony ahead of the Wolverines Big Ten opener vs. Maryland.

At the time of this article's publication, Walker's $35,000 goal sits at over $180,000.