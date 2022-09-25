Michigan Football Star J.J. McCarthy Made Special Donation
Since his arrival in Ann Arbor, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been incredibly charitable.
That continued over the weekend when McCarthy used his NIL money to make a $1,000 donation to the Dametrius “Meechie” Walker to assist in his fight against bone cancer.
Walker, a three-star prospect out of Muskegon, Michigan, had offers from Michigan State, Kentucky, Minnesota and others prior to his diagnosis.
On his GoFundMe page, Walker described his situation:
Hey, my name is Dametrius friends & Family love to call me big meechie I am 18 and also a dad to a wonderful son. I was once a talented Divison 1 Football player but that all ended in November 2020 where I was first Diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called osteosarcoma at that point I thought my life was over. Doctors told me I couldn’t ever get back on the field and enjoy my dreams which made me feel alive and worthy of myself. For Two years now I have been battling this bone cancer I got a knee replacement last year and went through 9 Months of chemotherapy but not even a month after I was done with chemo I relapsed.
Now it has spread to my lungs and other parts of my body doctors told me they couldn’t do anything for me and that I have a very short amount of time span for me to live my life which is heartbreaking but I’m not giving up ... I started this fundraiser to pay for my expenses to go out of town elsewhere in the world to find the best help at the best hospitals that I can.
Walker and his family were honored during a special ceremony ahead of the Wolverines Big Ten opener vs. Maryland.
At the time of this article's publication, Walker's $35,000 goal sits at over $180,000.