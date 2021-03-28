The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Refs In Michigan vs. Florida State Game Are Getting Trashed

Michigan Wolverines big man Hunter Dickinson talks to Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard.(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Michigan’s men’s basketball program is a little more than 10 minutes away from an Elite Eight berth, as the Wolverines are leading Florida State in the Sweet 16 on Sunday evening.

However, it’s been a very ugly contest in Indianapolis.

Michigan, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is leading No. 4 seed Florida State, 50-41, with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the second half.

The game has been an ugly one, with some inconsistent-at-best officiating highlighting the contest between the two Final Four contenders.

“Florida State has 17 fouls…Michigan has 7. Refs not giving FSU a chance,” one fan tweeted.

“Trying my best not to blame the refs but goodness they’ve been consistently awful today. And FSU seems to be on the wrong end of every bad whistle. Anyone else notice this?” Jason McIntyre tweeted.

Most fans complaining about the officiating seem to think that Florida State is getting a worse whistle from the officials.

There’s still plenty of game left, though.

Florida State is now trailing Michigan by double digits with a little more than 10 minutes remaining in the contest. The finish to this Sweet 16 game can be seen on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.