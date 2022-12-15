Michigan Has College Football Playoff Game Practice Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines are letting their fans in on some of their preparation for this year's College Football Playoff.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they will hold a practice open to the public on Dec. 17. The fan attendance for this practice session has been limited to just 200 people.

Open practices are rare at the collegiate level, particularly before a major bowl game.

"Join us for our only open practice prior to heading to the Fiesta Bowl! Doors open at 3:15, but attendance is limited to the first 200 people. Enter at the southeast entrance to Al Glick Field House off State Street, and please no photo or video. #GoBlue," the team wrote on Twitter.

Michigan notched a flawless 13-0 record en route to the program's second Big Ten Championship title in a row. The No. 2 Wolverines are set to face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve.

This open practice will take place two weeks before the team's all-important bowl game matchup.