Michigan Is Making A Notable Change To Its Football Stadium

Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium.

According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field.

This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. In the review, the school found that multiple accidents took place in the tunnel that is connected to locker rooms.

One of those accidents took place back in October when Michigan and Michigan State played. One fan reached down and touched Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker's head and was eventually banned from attending future games at the stadium.

Even though the stadium will be short 45 seats, the listed capacity of 107,641 will still remain the same.

It will also continue to be arguably the loudest stadium in the country for years to come.