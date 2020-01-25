Michigan Forward Isaiah Livers Reaggravates Groin Injury vs. Illinois

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers returned from a groin injury on Saturday against Illinois, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it very long before needing to leave the game. Livers appeared to reaggravate the injury in the second half of the contest.

Livers, one of the best shooters in the country, started the game for the Wolverines. He suffered a hard fall attempting a dunk and had to leave the contest and head to the locker room.

When he returned to the bench, he motioned that his day was over. Michigan eventually confirmed the news as well.

Livers finished the game 2-of-6 for seven points with five rebounds. He hit one three-pointer.

Gave the ol’ “cut it out” signal to an inquiring coach, and shook his head. Hung his head for a bit. I’d say his day is over, maybe more. — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) January 25, 2020

Am told by a Michigan rep that Isaiah Livers does appear to have reaggravated his groin injury. Livers was originally trying to decide whether to attempt to return in this game before going to the locker room. He’s since returned to bench, but is unexpected to return to the game. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) January 25, 2020

Michigan, after a hot start, has struggled during Big Ten play. The Wolverines are just 2-5 in conference and are in desperate need of a big-time win.

Of course, Livers’ absence is a big reason for the team’s struggles. He hadn’t played since the team’s win over Presbyterian back on December 21.

Michigan and Illinois are currently tied at 60-60 with just under three minutes to play. You can catch the game on FS1.