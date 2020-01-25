The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Michigan Forward Isaiah Livers Reaggravates Groin Injury vs. Illinois

Isaiah Livers playing against Illinois before his groin injury.ANN ARBOR, MI - JANUARY 25: Giorgi Bezhanishvili #15 of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks to drive the ball to the basket as Isaiah Livers #2 of the Michigan Wolverines defends during the first half of the game at Crisler Center on January 25, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan junior forward Isaiah Livers returned from a groin injury on Saturday against Illinois, but unfortunately, he didn’t make it very long before needing to leave the game. Livers appeared to reaggravate the injury in the second half of the contest.

Livers, one of the best shooters in the country, started the game for the Wolverines. He suffered a hard fall attempting a dunk and had to leave the contest and head to the locker room.

When he returned to the bench, he motioned that his day was over. Michigan eventually confirmed the news as well.

Livers finished the game 2-of-6 for seven points with five rebounds. He hit one three-pointer.

Michigan, after a hot start, has struggled during Big Ten play. The Wolverines are just 2-5 in conference and are in desperate need of a big-time win.

Of course, Livers’ absence is a big reason for the team’s struggles. He hadn’t played since the team’s win over Presbyterian back on December 21.

Michigan and Illinois are currently tied at 60-60 with just under three minutes to play. You can catch the game on FS1.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]