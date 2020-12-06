Michigan Insider Says Latest Jim Harbaugh Rumor ‘Has Legs’

Another day, another Jim Harbaugh rumor.

This weekend, we’ve been treated to several rumors about the Michigan Wolverines’ head coach. We’ve heard that Harbaugh was telling recruits he might not be back in Ann Arbor in 2021 – that one has since been denied. We’ve also been told that Harbaugh is expressing interest in a return to the NFL – that one remains up in the air.

Now, a Michigan Wolverines’ insider is reporting that one Harbaugh rumor could have some “legs” to it.

That rumor appears to indicate that a contract extension could be in the works for Harbaugh, which would keep him around in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

The Michigan Insider addressed the rumor on Sunday evening.

“True to form, with one rumor effectively stifled Friday, another one emerged Saturday. But unlike previous rumors, this one suggested Harbaugh would be remaining in Ann Arbor. Also unlike previous rumors, this one appears to have legs to it,” he reports.

Michigan fans would be pretty upset to hear that Harbaugh is not only sticking around, but signing a contract extension.

Of course, this is all mostly speculation at this point.

Michigan is currently scheduled to finish the regular season on Saturday at Ohio State.