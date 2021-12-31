Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Jim Harbaugh

Friday is arguably the biggest day of Jim Harbaugh’s college football head coaching career.

Michigan is set to play Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines are in the College Football Playoff for the first time. Harbaugh and the Wolverines will look to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Harbaugh will have plenty of friends and family in attendance on Friday night, including his wife, Sarah Harbaugh.

While Jim Harbaugh likes to keep most of his personal life private, here’s what we know about the longtime wife of the head coach.

Jim and Sarah have been married since 2008. This is Jim’s second marriage, as he was married to Miah Harbaugh from 1996-2006.

The former NFL head coach, who returned to coach his alma mater at Michigan, met his now-wife at a Chinese food restaurant.

Jim and Sarah met at P.F. Chang’s in Las Vegas.

“Sarah was there getting take-out. I went up to her and asked if I could meet her. So, she said, ‘Sure you can meet me.’ I didn’t believe her, at first. I thought it was one of those fake numbers she was giving me. But I called her. Multiple times. Like, nine times before she returned my call.

“I could tell she was a winner,” he told HBO. “All the way.”

Jim and Sarah met in 2006. They got married two years later.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah also has a love of sports. Jim and Sarah have been spotted at sporting events across the country.

Jim and Sarah have a really big family. They have four children together and the Michigan head coach has three more from a previous marriage.

Sarah has even had some fun with her husband’s wardrobe. Jim, who is known for his love of khakis, did an advertisement campaign with Dockers. Sarah was featured in the ad.

It should be a big family affair in Florida on Friday night.

Of course, it’s all about football for Harbaugh right now.

Jim Harbaugh told @MartySmithESPN that he lost his wallet just days after winning the Big Ten championship game. “Oh shoot, I lost my wallet. Who cares? We’re Big Ten champions!” — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 31, 2021

Michigan and Georgia are set to kick off at 7 p.m. E.T. on Friday night.

The game will air on ESPN.