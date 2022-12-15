Michigan Lands Major Transfer From Big Ten Rival

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines are going to be getting a lot of fresh faces next season. But one of those new players is joining them after playing a full year with a Big Ten rival.

On Thursday, linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced that he is transferring from Nebraska to Michigan. Taking to Twitter, he called the move his "next chapter."

As a true freshman in 2022, Hausmann started seven games for the Cornhuskers and played pretty well over the entire season. He had 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery.

Interestingly, one of Hausmann's best games actually came against the Wolverines. On November 12, he had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss and his first career sack amid a 34-3 loss.

Ernest Hausmann was a three-star recruit and the No. 678 overall prospect in the country in 2022 per 247Sports. He was the No. 65 linebacker in the nation and the No. 5 player from the state of Nebraska.

But Hausmann joined the Huskers at a contentious time for the team. Head coach Scott Frost was fired just a few weeks into the season and has since been replaced by Matt Rhule.

Michigan may be far from home, but Hausmann's odds of playing on national television and in a bowl game seem much stronger with the Wolverines than the Huskers.

Will Ernest Hausmann play a lot for Michigan in 2023?