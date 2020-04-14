Michigan Loses Commitment From 5-Star Isaiah Todd

Michigan basketball’s 2020 recruiting class has reportedly taken a major hit.

Isaiah Todd, the No. 13 overall recruit in the country, told Sports Illustrated that he has de-committed from the Wolverines. The five-star prospect will be pursuing a professional career.

“This was a tough decision for him, but he just feels like this is what’s best for him and his development,” Todd’s mother, Marlene Venable, told Sports Illustrated. “We love Michigan and Juwan (Howard), but, at the end of the day, he has to make the best decision for him.”

*BREAKING* Isaiah Todd (@zaytodd) has informed me that he has officially decommitted from Michigan and will pursue a pro career. He plans to hire an agent.

READhttps://t.co/eB0OBE4Bwz — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanSI) April 14, 2020

Todd, the No. 2 power forward in the 2020 class, had been committed to Michigan since last October. He picked the Wolverines over Kentucky, among other programs.

Michigan’s 2020 class is ranked the No. 1 class in the Big Ten and the No. 4 class in the country, but it’ll drop following Todd’s commitment.

The Wolverines still have a solid 2020 class, with commitments from three four-star prospects.

Michigan is coming off a 19-12 season in 2019-20.