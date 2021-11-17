Michigan Makes Significant Decision On Head Coach Juwan Howard

The Michigan Wolverines basketball program and head coach Juwan Howard have agree on a major contract extension.

On Tuesday night, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced that Howard has signed a five-year extension to stay with the program through the 2025-26 season.

“I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me,” Howard said, per a release from the university. “It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page. I’m grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”

Howard is currently in his third season as the Wolverines’ head coach. This past season, the former Michigan “Fab Five” star led the program to a 23-5 record and a Big Ten regular-season conference title. As a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Howard’s team made it to the Elite Eight before ultimately falling to UCLA.

“How FABULOUS is this! [Five] more years for YOUR coach Juwan Howard! Let’s GO!” the program announced on Twitter.

How FABULOUS is this! 🖐️ more years for YOUR coach Juwan Howard! Let's GO! The deal is ✍️

Release | https://t.co/38HrxleB1y 〽️🏀 | #GoBlue | #ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/SmWm3dibvh — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 17, 2021

For the Wolverines’ outstanding season in 2020-21, Howard was named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year.

No. 4 Michigan is off to a 2-0 start to the 2021-22 season. Juwan Howard and his squad are currently facing off against Seton Hall.