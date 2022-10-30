Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel

There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game.

A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter.

The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel has long been a source of controversy in Big Ten football.

Multiple reports have identified the Michigan player as No. 1.

The Michigan football player involved was getting punched and kicked as he laid on the ground, according to a report.

"Big fight in the tunnel with MSU players punching and kicking Michigan player as he laid on the ground. @mattcharboneau @kylebaustin and me were right in the middle of it," said Chris Solari.

Mel Tucker did not see the fight take place, so he doesn't have much to say about it at this moment.

Mel Tucker on what happened in the tunnel here: “I don’t know.” After being described what happened, he says: “I know it was a heated game. Things were heated. We’re trying to get our guys in the locker room. We’re gonna have to figure out what happened.”

An unspeakable development out of Ann Arbor this evening. More to come.