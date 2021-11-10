College Football World Has 1 Main Issue With Tonight’s Rankings

The new College Football Playoff selection committee’s top 25 rankings were released on ESPN earlier on Tuesday evening.

In between ESPN’s college basketball double-header, the network’s college football crew unveiled the new set of top 25 rankings.

The college football world appears to have one main issue with tonight’s rankings. Both Michigan and Michigan State are 8-1 on the season. About a week ago, the Spartans defeated the Wolverines.

However, in tonight’s latest College Football Playoff rankings, Michigan is ranked one spot higher than Michigan State.

College Football Playoff Rankings after Week 10📊 pic.twitter.com/xvmKtQMvJD — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 10, 2021

How can Michigan be ranked ahead of Michigan State when the two programs have the same record and already played head-to-head?

If only there was some way to settle this Michigan-Michigan State dispute on the field — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 10, 2021

Perhaps on a neutral field, Michigan would win…

The College Football Playoff selection committee appears to feel that way, at least.

Gary Barta basically admitted on Tuesday night that the committee felt last week that Michigan was probably better than Michigan State. However, the Spartans earned a higher ranking after beating the Wolverines. Now that Michigan State has lost to Purdue, the teams flipped.

Oh my god. Gary Barta is saying Michigan is the “more complete team” after losing to the team ranked behind it. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 10, 2021

As ESPN analyst Bill Connelly points out, if head-to-head doesn’t matter that much, why is Oregon ranked ahead of Ohio State?

As Mr. I Don’t Care About Head-to-Head That Much, I’m fine with Michigan being ahead of Michigan State in theory. But that doesn’t leave much rationale for ranking Oregon ahead of Ohio State, does it? — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 10, 2021

The most important thing to remember is that this will be settled on the field (hopefully). Michigan State gets to play Ohio State, as does Michigan.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings will be out a week from tonight.