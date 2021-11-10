The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Has 1 Main Issue With Tonight’s Rankings

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III celebrates win over UM.EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates a 37-33 win over the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 30, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The new College Football Playoff selection committee’s top 25 rankings were released on ESPN earlier on Tuesday evening.

In between ESPN’s college basketball double-header, the network’s college football crew unveiled the new set of top 25 rankings.

The full set of rankings can be viewed here.

The college football world appears to have one main issue with tonight’s rankings. Both Michigan and Michigan State are 8-1 on the season. About a week ago, the Spartans defeated the Wolverines.

However, in tonight’s latest College Football Playoff rankings, Michigan is ranked one spot higher than Michigan State.

How can Michigan be ranked ahead of Michigan State when the two programs have the same record and already played head-to-head?

Perhaps on a neutral field, Michigan would win…

The College Football Playoff selection committee appears to feel that way, at least.

Gary Barta basically admitted on Tuesday night that the committee felt last week that Michigan was probably better than Michigan State. However, the Spartans earned a higher ranking after beating the Wolverines. Now that Michigan State has lost to Purdue, the teams flipped.

As ESPN analyst Bill Connelly points out, if head-to-head doesn’t matter that much, why is Oregon ranked ahead of Ohio State?

The most important thing to remember is that this will be settled on the field (hopefully). Michigan State gets to play Ohio State, as does Michigan.

The next set of College Football Playoff rankings will be out a week from tonight.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.