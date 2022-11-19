Michigan Player Has Message For Ohio State Before "The Game"

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Illinois gave No. 3 Michigan all it could handle in Saturday's game. But now that it's over with, Wolverines wideout Ronnie Bell says the team is right where it wants to be ahead of "The Game" next week.

Asked about the impact of Week 12's win in the postgame presser, Bell explained:

Once the clock hits zero, this is what we’ve been striving for all year. 11-0, to get there and play 'The Game,' it’s all we wanted. Felt good, once the clock hits zero to get up out of here with a win and now we get to play a game we all want.

It's possible That Team Up North might've been looking past the Illini with next week's massive rivalry matchup just days away. But they were able to escape the Big House with an essential win to remain undefeated.

Michigan holds the bragging rights in Week 13's showdown for a College Football Playoff spot. And as long as Ohio State takes care of business against Maryland, college football fans should be getting exactly what they wanted going into the year.