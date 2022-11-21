Michigan Player Reveals His Superhero Comparison For Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Michigan player is getting the talk started early with his latest comments on Ohio State.

Speaking on Jim Harbaugh's statements comparing "The Game" to a superhero battle, Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith took it a step further.

"We're Batman," Smith told reporters. "[Ohio State] can be Iron Man or something. They're cool, too. They got some gadgets and stuff up their sleeve, for sure."

At Monday's press conference, Harbaugh said that Saturday's showdown provides the program a great opportunity to see what it's made of.

"Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there,” the coach explained. “There’s no need to hate. Be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are… Congratulations, be grateful for having the opportunity to play in this king of big game.”

We'll see if Batman can come out on top come high noon this Saturday.