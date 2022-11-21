Michigan Player Reveals His Superhero Comparison For Ohio State
One Michigan player is getting the talk started early with his latest comments on Ohio State.
Speaking on Jim Harbaugh's statements comparing "The Game" to a superhero battle, Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith took it a step further.
"We're Batman," Smith told reporters. "[Ohio State] can be Iron Man or something. They're cool, too. They got some gadgets and stuff up their sleeve, for sure."
At Monday's press conference, Harbaugh said that Saturday's showdown provides the program a great opportunity to see what it's made of.
"Winner takes the East, winner takes all right there,” the coach explained. “There’s no need to hate. Be grateful for the opponent. It’s like superheroes. It’s through a strong opponent that you get to find out who you are… Congratulations, be grateful for having the opportunity to play in this king of big game.”
We'll see if Batman can come out on top come high noon this Saturday.