Michigan Player Says 2020 Ohio State Game Narrative Is ‘BS’

View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes.SALT LAKE CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 3: View of a Michigan Wolverines football helmet before their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on September 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross fired back at the idea that his team “waved the white flag” to avoid playing Ohio State last year.

Because of a COVID-19 outbreak and Big Ten rules, the Wolverines were forced to cancel the final three games of their season, which included Michigan’s rivalry matchup against the Buckeyes.

Many thought Harbaugh’s team was ducking 5-0 Ohio State because of UM’s 2-4 record. Not being able to play OSU last season “sucked” Ross told the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s BS to be honest with you,” Ross said of the claims. “As a Michigan Wolverine, that’s a game you die for.”

Saturday’s battle between the two schools is one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2021 college football season. Both school’s enter the game 10-1 with the Wolverines looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to their hated rival.

With conference bragging rights and a College Football Playoff spot likely on the line, it doesn’t look like Michigan needs any added motivation for the big game.

That said, Ross and the Wolverines may have found some after everything that was said in 2020.

It should be a fun one when the teams kickoff at noon ET on FOX.

