Michigan Player Says 2020 Ohio State Game Narrative Is ‘BS’

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross fired back at the idea that his team “waved the white flag” to avoid playing Ohio State last year.

Because of a COVID-19 outbreak and Big Ten rules, the Wolverines were forced to cancel the final three games of their season, which included Michigan’s rivalry matchup against the Buckeyes.

Many thought Harbaugh’s team was ducking 5-0 Ohio State because of UM’s 2-4 record. Not being able to play OSU last season “sucked” Ross told the Detroit Free Press.

Asked UM LB Josh Ross about “white flag” comments last year after The Game was canceled because of UM Covid outbreak: “It’s BS to be honest with you. As a Michigan Wolverine, that’s a game you die for.” — angelique (@chengelis) November 22, 2021

“It’s BS to be honest with you,” Ross said of the claims. “As a Michigan Wolverine, that’s a game you die for.”

Saturday’s battle between the two schools is one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2021 college football season. Both school’s enter the game 10-1 with the Wolverines looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to their hated rival.

One of the greatest rivalries in sports 👏 🍿 See you next week in Ann Arbor for @OhioStateFB vs. @UMichFootball! pic.twitter.com/ZGa558aTw9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2021

With conference bragging rights and a College Football Playoff spot likely on the line, it doesn’t look like Michigan needs any added motivation for the big game.

That said, Ross and the Wolverines may have found some after everything that was said in 2020.

It should be a fun one when the teams kickoff at noon ET on FOX.