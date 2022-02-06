Michigan Players Received This Text On Sunday Morning

Michigan football players reportedly received a telling text message from now-former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Sunday morning.

Gattis, Michigan’s offensive coordinator, is leaving the Wolverines for the same position at the University of Miami.

Sunday morning, Gattis reportedly explained his decision to leave in a text message to some Wolverines players.

ESPN college football insider Tom VanHaaren shared the text.

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…” the text reads.

Michigan is coming off a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff appearance. However, the Wolverines have dealt with a lot of uncertainty in recent weeks.

Jim Harbaugh flirted with the NFL for about a month and the Wolverines have had multiple assistant coaching departures.

Gattis’ exit to Miami is the latest blow.