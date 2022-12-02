Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara Announces Transfer Destination

MADISON, WI - OCTOBER 02: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines stands under center against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on October 2, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the football world learned that a Michigan quarterback would be transferring.

Cade McNamara, who fought for the starting job to open the season, is leaving the program. After losing his starting job to J.J. McCarthy, the veteran quarterback is on the move.

Just a few days after the news broke, McNamara revealed where he'll be going next. The former Wolverines starting quarterback isn't going too far - staying within the Big Ten.

On Thursday night, he revealed he's headed to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.

"New beginning #Hawkeyes," he said in a tweet.

McNamara opened the season as the starting quarterback, although in a unique situation. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had McNamara start the first game and McCarthy the second game before choosing a starter.

While he's leaving the Wolverines, fans should be thankful for his tenure there, especially after he helped the program to a College Football Playoff appearance.