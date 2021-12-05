Michigan Quarterback Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ohio State

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara threw a little bit of shade at Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

McNamara was asked if he was surprised by anything this season and went straight to the result of the OSU game.

“I expected the Ohio State game to be a little closer,” McNamara said.

McNamara shot a perfect opportunity to troll the school’s biggest rival and he took it.

Michigan was able to beat OSU for the first time since 2011 last Saturday. It got the Wolverines to 11-1 overall at the time and sent them to the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines were then able to beat the Hawkeyes last night 42-3 to clinch their spot in the College Football Playoff.

In the game against the Buckeyes, the Wolverines’ offense exploded for 42 points while their defense held one of the best offenses in the nation to just 27 points.

Running back Hassan Haskins ran wild on OSU’s defense and finished with 169 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. McNamara didn’t have to do much as he only had 159 yards through the air.

Michigan will now be in the CFP and will get Georgia in one of the semifinal games.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.