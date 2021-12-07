Michigan Quarterback JJ McCarthy Announces Big Donation

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is making good on one of the best promises you’ll hear.

On Monday night, McCarthy announced as part of his word to donate a portion of his NIL money, $10,500 will be going out to various children’s hospitals and families of the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

In a graphic posted to social media, McCarthy revealed exactly how the funds will be divvied up.

“As promised, a portion of my NIL money will be dedicated to children’s hospitals, families, and programs in need,” McCarthy tweeted. “I will be using the following funds from the JJ for the Kids Foundation to help do my part to make a difference during the holiday season.”

Here’s the breakdown of J.J.’s donations:

$500 to Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health at Michigan State

Another $500 to the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital

A $500 donation to the University of Maryland’s Children’s Hospital – “Maryland Care, Safe Kids Baltimore Fund”

$1,000 to the University of Nebraska Children’s Hospital – “Dance Marathon 4 Kids”

$1,000 to the Little Heroes League Benefitting Multiple Children’s Hospitals

$2,000 to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan – “Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund“

$2,000 to Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois – “Discover Health Care Internship Program”

It’s awesome to see the Michigan QB’s incredibly kind gestures and how they will have a tangible impact on so many lives. Also, to see him support the families involved in a local tragedy. One of the better stories in what’s been a tremendous college football season.