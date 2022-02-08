Michigan Quarterback Reveals True Feelings On Jim Harbaugh, NFL

J.J. McCarthy isn’t concerning himself with the Jim Harbaugh-NFL situation.

Speaking to the Detroit News, the former five-star recruit remained unfazed when it came to those rumors. Telling the outlet he never thought of transferring, and is a Michigan Wolverine for the long term.

“I’m a Wolverine and will be for the entirety of my college career,” McCarthy said. “I came here to find out what being a Michigan Man is all about, and after one year I know it’s the best place for my development.”

McCarthy appeared in 11 games last season as a backup QB for Michigan.

In those games, he completed 34-59 for 516 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions. In the action he saw against Georgia in the College Football Playoff, McCarthy went 7-17 for a buck-31 and a score.

Jim Harbaugh made a ton of noise with speculation that he wanted to return to the NFL. That noise increased when it was reported that he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on signing day.

The Vikes ended up going in a different direction, as Harbaugh has a bit of a reputation as a personality that can wear on an organization.

All that said, Harbaugh returns to what should be another strong Michigan team after defeating Ohio State and reaching the CFP this past year.