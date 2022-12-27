Michigan Quarterback Reveals What Motivated Wolverines This Year

Last year, the Michigan Wolverines claimed a Big Ten title victory before falling in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

This year, they've already notched another Big Ten Championship — but are looking to avoid a repeat of their stalled National Championship run.

Last year, the Wolverines were led by Cade McNamara. This year, sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy hopes to lead his team to glory.

"It was shared suffering for sure," McCarthy said on Tuesday, per ESPN. "It jump-started the whole offseason. We hit it really hard right away ... we're still riding that now."

"We're not just happy to be here, we want to get past it," he added.

Michigan is looking to continue its flawless 2022 season in this weekend's Fiesta Bowl matchup against No. 3 TCU. If they're able to get past the Horned Frogs, Jim Harbaugh's squad will face off against the winner of Georgia-Ohio State in the National Championship.

Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET in Phoenix.