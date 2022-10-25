Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State.
After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff.
Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters before the Michigan-Michigan State game [on Saturday]."
Michigan enters the game as 21-point favorites over Mel Tucker's Spartans who have struggled to a 3-4 record to start the season.
Last season, MSU ran the Wolverines off the field thanks to an explosive 197-yard, five-touchdown performance from running back Kenneth Walker III.
Michigan will be out for revenge in front of 100,000+ at the Big House, as Jim Harbaugh and Co. fight to recover the Paul Bunyan Trophy in 2022.
The Wolverines hold a 71-38-5 record against Michigan State in the all-time series.