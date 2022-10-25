Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Air Force Falcons on September 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State.

After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff.

Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters before the Michigan-Michigan State game [on Saturday]."

Michigan enters the game as 21-point favorites over Mel Tucker's Spartans who have struggled to a 3-4 record to start the season.

Last season, MSU ran the Wolverines off the field thanks to an explosive 197-yard, five-touchdown performance from running back Kenneth Walker III.

Michigan will be out for revenge in front of 100,000+ at the Big House, as Jim Harbaugh and Co. fight to recover the Paul Bunyan Trophy in 2022.

The Wolverines hold a 71-38-5 record against Michigan State in the all-time series.