Michigan Reportedly Hiring SEC Defensive Coordinator

Jim Harbaugh is starting to piece back together his Michigan coaching staff. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Wolverines are bringing in a new coordinator from the SEC on the defensive side of the ball.

“Michigan is expected to hire Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as the school’s new defensive coordinator,” Thamel tweeted. Adding, “He’s a former Ravens assistant who brings experience in defensive system.”

Minter served as Vandy’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach this past season. Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh as a defensive assistant, assistant DB’s coach and DB’s coach.

The 38-year-old Minter also has experience as a DC with Georgia State and Indiana State. He began his coaching career as a defensive intern with Notre Dame, before serving as a graduate assistant with Cincinnati.

Now Jesse Minter brings his NFL and SEC pedigree to Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad. A team coming off its first ever College Football Playoff berth.

Michigan’s next search in what’s been a wild offseason should involve replacing OC Josh Gattis, who left for the Miami Dolphins.