Michigan Running Back Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

After a disappointing season for the Michigan Wolverines in 2020, the program got some more bad news today.

Sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet officially entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday afternoon, The Spun can confirm. The rising-star looks to have a bright future ahead of him — just not with the Wolverines.

Coming out of Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, CA, Charbonnet was the No. 4 running back in the 2019 national recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 215 lbs RB committed to Michigan after fielding offers from top schools like Florida, Notre Dame and LSU.

In his first season with the Wolverines, Charbonnet set a program freshman record with 11 touchdowns. His impact was immediate, rushing for 726 yards on 149 carries.

For some reason, Charbonnet’s usage dropped significantly in 2020. This year, the sophomore was only given 19 carries — the fourth most on the team. Despite his lack of opportunity, Charbonnet was second in rushing this season with 124 yards (70 of which came on a huge breakout touchdown run).

With another 4-star running back recruit (Donavon Edwards) coming to Ann Arbor in 2021, there’ll be even less carries to go around next season.

Hopefully Charbonnet can find a program to utilize his talents in 2021.