Michigan Running Back Issues Apology For Sharing Antisemitic Message

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 15: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the first half of a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards has been in some hot water the last 24 hours.

Edwards retweeted an antisemitic comment made by Ye, who is formerly known as Kanye West, before saying that it was a "glitch."

Edwards released a statement on Twitter and apologized for sharing the message.

"I would like to make it clear: I apologize for mistakingly retweeting a message that was so hurtful to so many, especially those in the Jewish Community. As I stated earlier, I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation, and oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion," the statement read.

The since-deleted video showed Ye making several antisemitic comments.

Edwards will be in the lineup this Saturday when Michigan takes on arch-rival Michigan State in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.