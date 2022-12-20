Michigan Star Blake Corum Addresses His NFL Draft Decision

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan's Blake Corum figures to be a Day 2 pick in the NFL draft should he decide to come out this year. But that's if he comes out this year.

Speaking to ESPN's Adam Schefter on the insider's podcast, Corum said that he's "50-50" on coming back to UM or going pro.

I'm still trying to figure that out honestly. ... I'm just trying to figure things out, get my knee right... I have a couple of weeks before I have to decide on what's best for me and what I should do. So I'mma try to put some puzzle pieces together and see what's best. ... I don't know, I'm 50-50. I have not made a decision.

Corum was an injury away from being a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022, rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While Corum didn't do significant damage to his knee, it was enough to limit him to just two carries in "The Game" against Ohio State.

His Wolverines face TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve.