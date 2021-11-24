Michigan Star Has Telling Comment About Facing Ohio State

Week 13 is rivalry weekend in college football and perhaps the biggest game that will take place is Michigan-Ohio State.

These two teams have been playing each other since 1897 and this year’s edition will be for all the marbles.

Both enter this contest with identical 10-1 records and both are also in the top 10 of the latest AP poll. The winner of this game wins the East division of the Big Ten and goes on to the conference championship game the following weekend.

Wolverines defensive back Aidan Hutchinson is fired up to play the Buckeyes and is excited about the game plan they’re putting together. He also had an interesting quote when asked how other teams play against them.

“A lot of teams play them scared, play them fearful,” Hutchinson said.

He doesn’t think that’s going to be the case on Saturday.

Aidan Hutchinson on Ohio State: “A lot of teams play them scared, play them fearful.” He doesn’t think that will be the case for Michigan and said he’s excited about the game plan the Wolverines put in Tuesday. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) November 23, 2021

Hutchinson will need to have another fantastic outing if the Wolverines want to pull off this upset. He has 47 total tackles (27 solo) with nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 11 games.

His best game thus far came against Penn State on Nov. 13. He finished with seven total tackles (two solo) with three sacks and one forced fumble.

If Michigan can win this game, it would be the biggest victory of the Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines have lost eight straight in this series.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET on FOX.