Michigan Star On Ohio State: 'You Can Feel When Their Will Breaks'

The Michigan Wolverines have 52 weeks to savor today's historic win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one Michigan star has been savoring it since the middle of the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Michigan linebacker Mike Barrett gloated about how the Wolverines could sense that the game was won. He declared that he could "feel when their will breaks".

"You can feel when their will breaks... You can feel it go out of them," Barrett said.

That moment of Ohio State's will breaking definitely came at some point in the second half. Whether it was the J.J. McCarthy's touchdown bomb to Colston Loveland in the third quarter, his TD run in the fourth or either of the two long TD runs from Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines simply broke the Buckeyes in the second half.

The end result is a 22-point win over Ohio State - their largest margin of victory in The Game since 1993. Their 45 points scored against Ohio State were tied for the most since 1902.

Michigan have now punched their ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and will likely make the College Football Playoff even if they unexpectedly come up short.

If Michigan can bring this same energy to the College Football Playoff that they did to Columbus, there's no one they can't beat.

Was this the biggest win for Michigan in years?