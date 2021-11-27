Michigan Star Player’s Reaction To Ohio State Win Is Going Viral

Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson returned to Ann Arbor for this exact moment.

After the clock hit zero on the Wolverines 42-27 win over Ohio State, cameras quickly panned to Hutchinson who was overcome with emotion on the sideline.

This is what it means to @aidanhutch97 🥺💙 pic.twitter.com/OBDzjstCc2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Hutchinson was relentless for Michigan all afternoon long. The defensive end tallied three sacks in UM’s historic victory and the senior made some history of own as well.

With the three sacks, Hutchinson became the Wolverines all-time leader for sacks in a single season.

Aidan Hutchinson: Most sacks in season by any Michigan defender, ever (13)@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/WRjY5hrwFr — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 27, 2021

It’s obvious how much this meant to Hutchinson and the rest of the Wolverines. Coming into Saturday, not many were giving Michigan a chance against the OSU.

The Buckeyes rolled Michigan State on their way to Ann Arbor and looked like a juggernaut that couldn’t be stopped. But Michigan had other plans.

Jim Harbaugh’s team won the game in the trenches. Behind tough offensive line play, a strong running game, and a ferocious pass rush. In many ways, it was a throwback to Harbaugh’s teams with the San Francisco 49ers during his NFL tenure.

Aidan Hutchinson did this to potential 1st round pick pic.twitter.com/uHPmZKnOsE — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) November 27, 2021

Hutchinson was unblockable off the edge for Michigan and helped his team capture a Big Ten championship bid.

Now the Wolverines are just a game away from their first ever College Football Playoff berth.