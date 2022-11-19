Michigan Star Running Back Blake Corum Leaves Game With Knee Injury

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 29: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball while avoiding tackles by Jacoby Windmon #4 and Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of a college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum has left today's game with an apparent knee injury.

The Michigan running back took a hit late in the first half, fumbling the ball and reaching for his knee as he hit the turf.

Corum was able to walk off the field under his own power, but went straight back into the locker room with under two minutes to go in the first half.

Backup running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out before today's final home game of the regular season. If Corum is unable to return, freshman C.J. Stokes is the next man up.

Corum has been one of the best players in football this season. Heading into today's game against Illinois, the star running back had 1,349 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns.

Before his injury this afternoon, Corum already had 103 yards and a touchdown, continuing his streak of eight straight games with 100+ yards and at least one touchdown.

Stay tuned for updates on Corum's injury status.