Michigan State Announces 4 More Players Have Been Suspended

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Helmets of the Michigan State Spartans during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Four additional Michigan State football players have been suspended following the disturbing locker room tunnel conflict at Michigan Stadium this past weekend.

Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright are suspended effective immediately, the school announced with an official joint statement from AD Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday.

"We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed," the statement reads.

After the Wolverines' 29-7 victory over the Spartans in The Big House on Saturday, a group of Michigan State players surrounded and beat a single, helmetless Michigan player.

A second incident of similar nature also occurred. Both were captured on video.

Linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young were the first four Michigan State players to be suspended on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.