Michigan State Basketball Lands Commitment On Sunday

Michigan State landed a big commitment over the weekend.

On Sunday, Carson Cooper announced his intentions to play for the Spartans in 2022. The 6'10", 220-pound center from Jackson, Michigan, shared the news on Twitter.

"100% committed," Cooper wrote. "I’m extremely blessed and grateful for everyone that has helped me get to this point in my basketball career! I also want to thank all of the college coaches that have put their time into recruiting me. I am officially a Spartan!

Cooper played for Jackson Northwest and Ypsilanti Prep before currently spending his senior year at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In March, former Ypsilanti Prep coach Corey Tucker told the Detroit Free Press' Tyler J. Davis that Cooper's "best basketball is definitely ahead of him."

He also received offers from American, Duquesne, Vermont, and Eastern Michigan.

Cooper joins Minneapolis point guard Tre Holloman and Southern California power forward Jaxon Kohler at Michigan State's third class of 2022 recruit.