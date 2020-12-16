Michigan State Football Recruit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan

Michigan State has had the upper hand on Michigan when it comes to football over the last decade or so.

The Spartans have gotten the better of the Wolverines in seven of their last 11 matchups. That’s not exactly domination, but it’s pretty good.

One Michigan State recruit is taking things a little too far, though.

Michigan State four-star signee Ma’a Gaoteote, an outside linebacker in the 2021 class, had a blunt message for his program’s rival on Early Signing Day.

Gaoteote said he signed with the Spartans because he wants to run the Big Ten, adding that he knows they already own Michigan.

“Just Coach (Mel Tucker) and wanting to be a part of the best program,” Gaoteote said when asked to name the reasons for his commitment. “I want us to run the Big Ten, cause they already own Michigan.”

Gaoteote on why Michigan State was the place for him.

Michigan fans won’t like that, but the Wolverines don’t have a ton of room to talk lately.

The Spartans upset the Wolverines, 27-24, in the 2020 edition of the rivalry game. While Mel Tucker is hoping to push the Michigan State program on an upwards track moving forward, there are major questions about Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan.