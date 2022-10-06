Michigan State Is Making Notable History Against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 02: A general view of Spartan Stadium during a game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on November 2, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. Michigan State won the game 29-6. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans are heading into their largest underdog role in 24 years.

As they face off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes in a Saturday home game at East Lansing's Spartan Stadium, the struggling Big Ten squad are 27-point underdogs.

Interestingly enough, the last time Michigan State was a 27-point underdog, they upset Ohio State 28-24 in 1998.

After winning their first two games of the 2022 season, the Spartans have dropped three straight. Mel Tucker's squad has scored just 48 total points in losses to Washington, Minnesota and Maryland.

Ohio State is firing on all cylinders. The Buckeyes are 5-0 on the year, each of their victories coming in blowout fashion. Given the current trajectories of each of these Big Ten programs, it appears Ohio State is in for yet another big win on Saturday.

That being said, perhaps the unlikely 1998 scenario could repeat itself at Spartan Stadium this weekend.