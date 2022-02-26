The Spun

Michigan State Shocks No. 4 Purdue In Massive Big Ten Upset: Fans React

A general view of Michigan State's basketball court.EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 28: A general view of the Breslin Center during the game between the New Orleans Privateers and the Michigan State Spartans on December 28, 2013 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Privateers 101-48. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It may not be March yet, but it certainly feels like it. Unranked Michigan State upset No. 4 Purdue just moments ago.

Tyson Walker, a 6-foot junior guard for the Spartans, drained an isolation three with just over a second left to put Michigan State up 68-65. Purdue’s ensuing play resulted in a turnover and MSU walked away with the massive upset victory.

The Spartans have all but locked in their spot in the Big Dance.

“TYSON WALKER CLUTCH THREE 😱,” Sports Illustrated tweeted.

“COLD BLOOOOOOODED!!! TYSON WALKER DRILLS THE GAME WINNING 3 WITH 1.1 SECONDS LEFT FOR MICHIGAN STATE TO UPSET #4 PURDUE,” one fan wrote.

“Tyson Walker just hit the biggest shot of his life. 😱,” tweeted the Big Ten Network.

“What a shot by Tyson Walker. It’s almost MARCH,” wrote Barstool Sports.

Even the Michigan State social media team couldn’t believe their eyes when Tyson Walker hit the game-winning three.

As noted by trusted CBB insider Jeff Borzello, that was a massive win for Michigan State.

“That’s a massive win for Michigan State,” Borzello tweeted. “Spartans had lost three in a row and five of six entering today — badly needed to get some momentum back.”

The Spartans are now 19-9 on the season and 10-7 in Big Ten play. They shouldn’t have much too worry about regarding their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Purdue, meanwhile, drops to 24-5 on the season. The No. 4 team in college basketball is bound to drop in next week’s rankings.

