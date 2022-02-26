It may not be March yet, but it certainly feels like it. Unranked Michigan State upset No. 4 Purdue just moments ago.

Tyson Walker, a 6-foot junior guard for the Spartans, drained an isolation three with just over a second left to put Michigan State up 68-65. Purdue’s ensuing play resulted in a turnover and MSU walked away with the massive upset victory.

The Spartans have all but locked in their spot in the Big Dance.

“TYSON WALKER CLUTCH THREE 😱,” Sports Illustrated tweeted.

“COLD BLOOOOOOODED!!! TYSON WALKER DRILLS THE GAME WINNING 3 WITH 1.1 SECONDS LEFT FOR MICHIGAN STATE TO UPSET #4 PURDUE,” one fan wrote.

“Tyson Walker just hit the biggest shot of his life. 😱,” tweeted the Big Ten Network.

“What a shot by Tyson Walker. It’s almost MARCH,” wrote Barstool Sports.

Even the Michigan State social media team couldn’t believe their eyes when Tyson Walker hit the game-winning three.

As noted by trusted CBB insider Jeff Borzello, that was a massive win for Michigan State.

“That’s a massive win for Michigan State,” Borzello tweeted. “Spartans had lost three in a row and five of six entering today — badly needed to get some momentum back.”

The Spartans are now 19-9 on the season and 10-7 in Big Ten play. They shouldn’t have much too worry about regarding their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Purdue, meanwhile, drops to 24-5 on the season. The No. 4 team in college basketball is bound to drop in next week’s rankings.