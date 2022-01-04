Michigan State’s Jayden Reed Announces NFL Draft Decision

Don’t worry Spartans fans, Jayden Reed isn’t going anywhere just yet. On Tuesday, Michigan State’s leading receiver took to Twitter to announce that he’ll be returning to East Lansing.

“Since I was a child I’ve being dreaming of playing in the NFL and I am one step closer to my goal,” Reed said. “After long talks with God, my family, coaches, and friends I’ve come to a final decision to return to Michigan State and use my last year of eligibility. We have unfinished business to take care of. See you in 2022!”

Reed led Michigan State’s receiving core with 59 receptions for 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021. The junior receiver has been with Sparty since 2020 after transferring from Western Michigan.

The Illinois-native has seen significant jumps in production over his two years with MSU. And after the Spartans 11-2 season, Reed is ready for one last ride.

The 6-foot, 185-pound wideout became Michigan State’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Aaron Burbridge in 2015.

Had Reed chosen to enter the draft, most scouts had him projected as a Day 2 pick in a pretty loaded receiver class.