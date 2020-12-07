Michigan Announces Sunday Night Update Ahead Of Ohio State Game

Where do things stand with the Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

As of Sunday night, the game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines remains on. Ohio State and Michigan are scheduled to meet in Columbus on Saturday, with the game kicking off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium.

However, the game remains in serious doubt. As of Sunday night, the Wolverines have not been able to return to the practice field.

Michigan announced on Sunday night that the Wolverines are pushing media availability back until mid-week at the earliest.

“Michigan Football’s status has not changed since Wednesday’s announcement that the earliest practice could resume is Monday,” the Wolverines announced on Sunday night.

Michigan was off this weekend due to a COVID-19 breakout. Ohio State, meanwhile, returned to the field following a two-week absence due to their own breakout. The Buckeyes took down Michigan State, 52-12, on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines will hopefully be able to play on Saturday. If not, Ohio State will lack the six games necessary to make the Big Ten Championship Game, barring a change in league rules.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on the Ohio State vs. Michigan clash.