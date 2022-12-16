Michigan To Wear Special Helmet Sticker To Honor Dametrius Walker

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the Michigan Wolverines take on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl later this month, they'll be wearing a special decal to honor one of their fallen friends.

On Friday, Michigan Football revealed on Twitter that they will be wearing a special helmet sticker to honor Dametrius "Meechie" Walker, a longtime Michigan fan and former commit who passed away earlier this month.

Walker initially committed to play football for his beloved Wolverines, but a cancer diagnosis he received in high school ended his hopes. Two years after his diagnosis, he passed away.

Walker wore the No. 45 in high school, and that number will be featured above the nickname "Meechie" on the sticker in blue and gold lettering.

The cancer diagnosis didn't stop Meechie from being a part of Michigan's season though. In the summer and fall he got to meet with the team on multiple occasions and was even a special guest at Michigan Stadium for one of their game.

He may not have played a down for the Wolverines, but Meechie now has a special place in Michigan lore.

And if they win their Fiesta Bowl game over the Horned Frogs while honoring him, his legacy with the team will be immortalized.