Michigan Will Be Without Star Player vs. Penn State Today

The Michigan Wolverines will be without a couple key players for this afternoon’s marquee matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

One of these players is star running back Blake Corum.

Along with junior defensive back Gemon Green, Corum will not travel with the team to Happy Valley.

Per Michigan, Blake Corum and Gemon Green did not make the trip for today's game. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 13, 2021

After just one carry for four yards in last week’s win over the Indiana Hoosiers, Corum suffered a lower leg injury that held him out for the remainder of the contest.

Prior to this injury, the sophomore rusher was in the midst of an incredible season as one of the Wolverines’ leading rushers. Through the team’s first three wins of the season, he logged a ridiculous 407 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. So far on the year, he has 778 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In Corum’s absence, junior RB Hassan Haskins has stepped up in a big way. In last week’s win over the Hoosiers, he carried the ball 27 times for 168 yards and a touchdown — contributing to his 829 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.

Third-string running back Donovan Edwards’ status is also unknown heading into this afternoon’s game, but he did travel with the team and is participating in pregame workouts.

Michigan and Penn State will kickoff at noon ET.