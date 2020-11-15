ESPN announcer Kirk Herbstreit is not impressed with what he’s seeing from Michigan on Saturday night, and he isn’t holding back on air. Herbstreit has repeatedly expressed how disappointed he is with the Wolverines’ lack of effort against Wisconsin.

Michigan, which has been lifeless on offense, currently trails 28-0 with just a few minutes before halftime. The Wolverines have committed two turnovers and gained just five yards of offense thus far. It’s ugly out there.

Herbstreit, on the broadcast, was openly questioning the “backbone” and “heart” of Michigan’s team. He also offered some criticism on head coach Jim Harbaugh’s play-calling earlier in the contest.

It’s hard to argue with Herbstreit. Michigan has looked terrible since its opening win over Minnesota.

“I can’t believe this is the Big House and we’re watching michigan down 28… I can’t believe this is happening.”

“Where is the backbone and fight for Michigan? Give me one player who will fight.”

Herbstreit isn’t a Michigan fan – in fact he played quarterback at Ohio State in the 1990s. But he’s always tried to offer criticism where it’s due.

Michigan is in a tricky situation. If the Wolverines want to move on from Harbaugh after the season, they’ll likely have to work something out with him, since his deal doesn’t run up until the end of the 2021 season. If they want to keep him, they might have to live with being a second-tier program in the conference.

Michigan is currently 1-2 on the season and very much looks to be in trouble against Wisconsin. Things are falling apart in Ann Abor.