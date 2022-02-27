Michigan Wolverines Quarterback Has A Warning For Ohio State

From 2012-19, Ohio State dominated its rivalry with Michigan, winning every game over That Team Up North.

That changed in 2021, though.

Michigan upset Ohio State at the Big House in Ann Arbor, ending the rivalry game losing streak and sending Jim Harbaugh to the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Wolverines plan on keeping the streak going over Ohio State in 2022.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said that beating the Buckeyes is all the Wolverines know right now.

“For us, the whole 10-year stretch of us not winning – that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now…so we’re going to keep that going,” McCarthy told Wolverine Digest.

Ohio State, certainly, has other plans.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are scheduled to meet in Ann Arbor at the end of the 2022 regular season.