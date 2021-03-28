Michigan’s Women’s Basketball Team Had To Make Emergency Landing

Michigan’s women’s basketball team’s season came to an end on Saturday, as the Wolverines fell to Baylor in the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, tough day was made tougher when the Michigan women’s basketball team was forced to make an emergency landing.

Michigan was on a charter flight back to Ann Arbor, Mich. when the Wolverines were forced to do an emergency landing due to bad weather.

“We were flying through a storm and lost pressure on our plane,” team spokesperson Sarah VanMetre said in a statement. “The oxygen masks came down and we made an emergency landing in Evansville.”

Thankfully, everyone is OK.

Just want everyone to know, we are on the ground SAFE. Waiting for the next steps. @umichwbball 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7XSvm0ZSue — Toyelle Wilson (@CoachTMWilson) March 28, 2021

Michigan was finally able to board another flight later on Sunday morning and has arrived back in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines lost to Baylor, 78-75, in overtime in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 contest on Saturday afternoon.