Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson Announces NBA Draft Decision

Hunter Dickinson is one of the top underclassmen in college basketball. Through his freshman season in Ann Arbor, the 7-foot-2 center led the team with 14.1 points and 7.4 points per game — solidifying his role as a rising star for the Michigan basketball program.

But, his time with the Wolverines may already be coming to an end.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Dickinson announced his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. Signing an NCAA certified agent will allow him to retain his college eligibility — taking the increasingly common “test the waters” route.

“With the support of my family and coaching staff, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the NBA Draft and signing with an NCAA certified agent in order to retain my eligibility,” Dickinson wrote. “It has always been my dream to play in the NBA, so it is important for me to gather information before making this decision.

“I look forward to getting feedback and am excited for the next steps of this process.”

Along with Dickinson, Michigan senior Isiah Livers and sophomore guard Franz Wagner have also declared for the draft. Wagner is projected to go somewhere in the lottery while Livers is an expected second-round selection.

If Dickinson is able to impress scouts at this year’s combine, he very well could make his way onto an NBA roster in 2021-22. With the loss of their talented big man, the Wolverines would be without their top-three 2020 scorers heading into next season.

Luckily for Juwan Howard and the Michigan program, the team has plenty of incoming talent ready to replace those lost to this year’s draft.

Ranked as the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation by 247Sports, the Wolverines will add two 5-star power forwards in Caleb Houstan (No. 3 PF) and Moussa Diabate (No. 5 PF). They’ll also bring in some valuable backcourt reinforcements with 4-star combo guard Kobe Bufkin (No. 4 CG) and 4-star point guard Frankie Collins (No. 7 PG).

With or without Dickinson, Michigan will look to improve on last year’s impressive Elite-Eight season in 2021-22.