Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on during the Big 10 Championship college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon.

To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots.

A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but it was not to be. Michigan will play TCU in the semifinals, while Georgia will take on OSU.

Even Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was a bit disappointed that the CFP Committee didn't schedule a rematch for New Year's Eve.

"Deep down, a little bit, but hopefully we see them in the big game. It's the best of both worlds (Ohio State or Georgia), honestly, so no matter who it is, we're going to be ready for it," McCarthy tweeted.

McCarthy's "best of both worlds" comment is in reference to how Michigan got demolished by Georgia in the CFP Semifinals last season, 34-11.

That win sent the Bulldogs to the National Championship Game against Alabama where they eventually won their first title since 1980.

The Wolverines will try and get to that game this year when they take on the Horned Frogs in the semifinals on Dec. 31.