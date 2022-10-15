Michigan's Mike Hart Trolls Penn State After Blowout Win

What better way for Mike Hart to return to his team than a 418-yard rushing performance from Michigan's offense in a win over No. 10 Penn State?

After Saturday's victory in the Big House, Hart had some fun at the Nittany Lions expense; trolling James Franklin's Penn State tweet with one of his own:

"Penn state, Penn State, Penn State!!! #GoBLUE."

Hart's post got some reaction on social media.

"This is ELITE TROLLING……" an Ohio State fan commented. "Somewhere [James Yoder] is smiling, Yoda has taught him well!"

"HAAAAA!!! #GoBlue."

"Petty," another said. "Love it."

"Holy SMOKES," another replied.

"The troll game here is worthy of respect," an Iowa native chuckled.

"Way to RUN!" tweeted Michigan head softball coach Carol Hutchins. "See you soon!"

Great to see coach back on the sidelines (and back trolling) after his scary sideline collapse last week.